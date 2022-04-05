BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Bolivar School District announced a new principal for Bolivar High School. Mr. Jason Blair is currently a middle school principal at the Skyline School District in Urbana, Missouri.

Mr. Blair has been in education for 24 years and grew up in Polk County. He graduated from Halfway School District and got his education at Missouri State University as well as Southwest Baptist University. Blair has held several positions in education including an agriculture education teacher, basketball coach, and principal.

“I am extremely excited to continue my education career with the Bolivar R-1 School District and to become a part of the Liberator family,” said Blair. “Bolivar has a tradition of excellence and I look forward to working with the staff and community in continuing that tradition.”

Blair is married to his wife, Darla, and they have two adult children.