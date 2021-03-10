Bois D’Arc tree farm finds a new way to increase its yield

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. — A tree farm is working to help the environment by fostering bees.

Ames Chiles, the president and co-founder of BeeFoster, said her family owns a tree farm that noticed their plants were not getting pollinated.

After extensive research and prototypes, Chiles created the Beestra. The Beestra is a nursery designed specifically for native bees like mason or leafcutter bees.

“Most people think of honey bees,” said Chiles. “Honey bees live in hives. Native bees are solitary, meaning they don’t live in colonies. Instead, they live in tubes and build their nests there. Our nurseries are just a collection of tubes that are the right size for the native bees.”

The Beestra is like a birdhouse. The nurseries can be attached to any surface with a drill and a few screws.

More information can be found on BeeFoster’s website.