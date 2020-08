BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Southwest Rural Water Supply District has issued a boil water order notice for all customers east of Highway 37 in Cassville, Washburn, SW of Washburn including, but not limited to, Farm Roads 2265, 1050, and 1055.

Customers are urged to boil water used for drinking, cooking, and making ice.

The boil order is a result of a loss of sufficient line pressure due to a break and subsequent repair of a water main.