MARSHFIELD, Mo. — The city of Marshfield put a mandatory boil order in effect Thursday, Sept. 24.

Mayor Natalie McNish notes the order is the result of low water pressure caused by a failure in the current SCADA system that communicates the pressure in the water towers to the wells and actuates the pumps when needed.

McNish says the system is being updated and is being closely monitored.

The boil order will be in effect until further notice.