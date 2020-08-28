Boil order lifted in parts of Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.- The Southwest Rural Water Supply District says the boil order issued Wednesday has been lifted.

A press release says water samples sent to the Department of Natural Resources Lab have been cleared of any contaminants.

The boil order was issued because of a loss of sufficient line pressure do to a break and repair of a water main.

The boil order was issued to customers east of Highway 37 in Cassville, Washburn, SW of Washburn including, but not limited to, Farm Roads 2265, 1050, and 1055.