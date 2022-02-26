GREENFIELD, Mo.– A boil water order has been issued for Greenfield, to be lifted at a later date.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued the order on Saturday after one of the well pumps supplying Greenfield went out of order.

Greenfield is in the meantime using a domestic well, whose water quality is currently unknown. Residents are asked to take measures to conserve their water during this boil order.

MoDNR plans to lift the boil order once repairs are made to the out-of-order well pump, connection to the water system is restored and six samples collected over two days all show safe results.

No timeline has been given on when residents can expect this order to be lifted.