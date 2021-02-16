Boil order issued for city of Everton

EVERTON, Mo. – The city of Everton has issued a boil order.

According to city officials, the boil order is due to well house freezing up from cold temperatures and loss of power. Crews are working on getting things fixed.

Below are suggestions from the city of what to do:

Boil water vigorously for three (3) minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices and all other food preparations or consumption. Use of bottled water may be feasible, though relatively expensive, alternative to boiling tap water when under a boil water order,

Do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker or use any ice made with un-boiled water from this system. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled or buy ice,

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water,

LET WATER COOL SUFFICIENTLY BEFORE DRINKING.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.