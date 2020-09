SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Lumber mills are having a tough time keeping up with a large demand right now, and that's slowing down construction projects here in the Ozarks.

"There are people in a lot of tight spaces, so whenever COVID came around, it was really affecting that," said Levi Barton, showroom sales manager at Southern Supply Company. "You get one guy on the plant that gets COVID, then it's going to affect the rest of the productions, so they had to slow everything down."