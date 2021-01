HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Highlandville Public Water System issued a boil water advisory today (1/20/21) after a water main break caused a drop in pressure.

Patrons are asked to boil water before using for consumption until the system announces the water has been cleared for use by the state, likely on Thursday, according to Highlandville Public Works Director John VanLoan.

Water samples were taken today, he said. Results are expected on Thursday.