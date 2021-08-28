Body of missing woman recovered in wooded area in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman who has been missing for over two weeks was found dead Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Heather E. Abbott, 46 of Falcon, was found in a wooded area near the intersection of State Highway Z and AD between Falcon and Competition. Abbott’s family reported her missing on August 14, 2021.

The cause of death is unknown, but an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, August 30.

“This morning at 7:00 a.m. nearly 20 members of local rural fire departments assisted the Sheriff’s Office with a search of a large wooded area,” said Sheriff David Millsap. ” Searchers did not locate anything in the initial search of the 80-acres. The decision was made to search an area between Z highway and AD highway and the body was found near a ravine in the woods.”

Earlier in the week, authorities searched a large wooded area near Carl Lane and Z Highway. On Friday, deputies searched an area in the 16000 block of Z Highway and found shoes that matched what Abbott was last seen wearing.

According to police, Abbott’s body was found just one mile from her residence.

“We conducted a number of interviews and followed several leads as to her whereabouts after she was reported missing,” said Millsap. ” After the body was located the scene was processed by investigators. We will continue with investigative follow-up work, in conjunction with the autopsy, but the initial indication from interviews and the scene does not lead us to believe foul play is involved.”

Agencies that assisted in the search included Competition Fire, Sleeper Fire, Conway Fire, Nebo-Falcon Fire, and Lebanon Rural Fire Department.