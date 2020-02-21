Body of missing Springdale man found in Lake Fayetteville

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The body of a missing Springdale man was located in Lake Fayetteville on Friday, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Robert ‘Jeff’ Elmer was found deceased at approximately 9:50 a.m., police said.

Elmer was reported missing by his father on Tuesday, February 11. His car was found the next day at Veterans Memorial Park at Lake Fayetteville, but nothing suspicious was found at the scene, police said.

Crews canvassed the Lake Fayetteville area extensively last Saturday, utilizing a horse team, boats, sonar equipment and K-9 units in the search for Elmer.

A new search started on Friday morning at around 9 a.m. Nearly an hour later, the body was located and recovered from the lake, and a positive identification was made, police said.

