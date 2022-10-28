CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area.

On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his phone.

Mennonite Disaster Service, Oak Grove Fire Department and dive team, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Carroll County OEM responded to the area and located the man’s boat near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. His phone and personal belongings were left on the boat, but the fisherman was not located.

On October 28, the Department of Emergency Management confirmed that his body had been found in about 6 feet of water. They also said he was not wearing a life jacket.