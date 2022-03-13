TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– The body of a child who had gone missing was recovered at Beaver Creek on Saturday, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Next of kin has been notified.

The body was found at about 9:30 p.m. on March 12.

Missouri State Highway Patrol had been searching Beaver Creek since mid-February when a child was first reported missing near the water. At least six boats have been deployed looking for the child.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available.