Body of Kansas man recovered from the White River

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.- A man from Kansas was recovered by authorities after a boating accident in the White River near Buford Spur Thursday evening.

According to a press release from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, the man has been identified as 75-year-old Richard Lee Carpenter of Pleasanton, Kansas. Pleasanton is near the Kansas/Missouri state line near Butler, Missouri.

The press release states, Carpenter and his son were staying somewhere along the Cameron Trail and had put the boat in the water at Burford Spur. Carpenter went to motor the boat to where the two were staying, but once the boat was in the water, Carpenter could not get the motor started because there was rope caught up in the prop.

“He attempted to use the trolling motor instead, but the current was too swift to make headway. The son saw his father trying to clear the rope from the prop, but then lost sight of him. When he next saw the boat, his father was not in it,” the press release states.

Sheriff Montgomery says authorities were able to find the boat just south of Crooked Creek with a rope caught up in the motor. The release says the boat was hung up on a tree limb but did not appear to be damaged.

Almost two hours after the initial call to the scene, a rescue team with the Norfork Fire Department located Carpenter’s body in the water about 50 yards from where his boat was stuck.

Authorities recovered the body and had EMS crews on the scene, but Carpenter had died. The Baxter County Coroner was then called to the scene to take possession of the body.