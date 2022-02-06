SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was found dead at North Branch Wilson’s Creek near West Bypass Sunday. Springfield Police have identified the man, and are notifying his family.

Police had to call fire crews because officers had trouble removing the body from the water because of the lingering ice and snow on the rocks. Police say this is why it took longer to remove the body from the scene.

Police say the man is possibly homeless, and there were no signs of trauma to the body.

This is a developing story. We will post updates as we learn more.