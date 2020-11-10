Body found in Laclede County, Sheriff’s Office investigating

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is a part of an investigation involving the murder of Nathan Young, 33, whose body was discovered Friday, Nov. 6.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it’s investigating with the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

The body was discovered by a man and woman looking for arrowheads in a creek bed off Kinfolk Road in Laclede County.

“The cause of death at this point is undetermined, but the condition of the body indicates murder, and that the suspect or suspects intended on hiding the body and making it difficult for law enforcement to identify the body, “ Sheriff David Millsap said.

Young, according to the Sheriff’s Office, was reported missing on Nov. 4 but family and friends say they hadn’t heard from him since Oct. 25, 2020.

The Missouri Highway Patrol Division Drug and Crime Control investigated the crime scene Friday, Nov. 6, and investigators from the Sheriff’s Office conducted interviews and collected evidence.

“We are working on a variety of leads and encourage anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office. As typical with homicide investigations, we release information to the public and the media as soon as we can, as long as the information does not compromise the investigation. Obviously, we will release information immediately if we believe the public at large is in danger”, Sheriff Millsap said.

Sheriff Millsap said an autopsy was conducted Monday, Nov. 9, in Ozark.