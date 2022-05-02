DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1.

The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick.

To their surprise, a body appeared. Deputies responded and stayed at the well until morning to ensure no one tampered with the well.

On Monday morning, the body was removed and the well was drained. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-345-2441.