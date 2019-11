TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– Around 12:43 on November 6 Taney County Coroner received a report of a body that was found at F Highway and Bull Creek.

The body was identified as William Edward Roberts Jr, 58, from Branson.

An investigation is ongoing with the Taney County Coroners Office, the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Water patrol.

Police said at this time there does not appear to be any foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, November 7.

This is a developing story.