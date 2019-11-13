Body discovered in freezer; Police seeking information

JOPLIN (KODE).- Police update a breaking news story we first brought you last night.

MEDIA RELEASE:

“On November 11th, 2019 Joplin Police Department investigators were conducting a neighborhood canvass in reference to an arson investigation that took place at 2605 S. New Hampshire Ave. During the neighborhood canvass information was developed on an unrelated case. Information was brought forward that a deceased person was inside the residence of 2602 S. Vermont Ave. Multiple follow ups by investigations were conducted on November 12th, 2019 by Joplin Police investigators.

A search warrant for 2602 S. Vermont Ave was executed by the Joplin Police Department on November 12th, 2019. The search located a deceased adult male in a freezer inside the residence. The investigation is on-going. An autopsy is being scheduled for the deceased male.

Identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and positive identification of the body. If you have any information or tips about this investigation you are asked to contact Sgt. Wolf at 417-623-3131 x881 or awolf@joplinmo.org