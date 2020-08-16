Boat explodes at Lake Ozark near Randall Point

by: Connor Wilson

LAKE OZARK, Mo.– A boat explosion occurred this Sunday at Point Randall Resort, with one person reportedly injured. The explosion happened at approximately 12:35 p.m.

A witness reported seeing people and dogs were jumping from the boat as a fire erupted following the explosion.

An ambulance and fire safety arrived at the scene shortly after the explosion. Witnesses saw stretchers being pulled from the ambulance.

According to Lake News Online’s Facebook page, at least one person was injured.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

