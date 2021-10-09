Boat crash in Stone County leaves one hospitalized

LAMPE, Mo.– A boat crash in Lampe Saturday morning has left one person hospitalized.

At 6:28 a.m., Southern Stone County Fire Protection District was alerted to a boat that struck the shoreline near Bread Tray Mountain Road and resulted in injuries.

On arrival, at least one victim was found to be critically injured. They were transported to Mercy Springfield for treatment.

Further details on the number injured and the extent of those injuries are not yet available.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.