Board members meeting to decide on probable cause of the duck boat tragedy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. — We will soon know the probable cause behind the sinking of the duck boat on table rock lake back in July of 2018.

The national transportation safety board is meeting at 8:30 a.m. on April 28 where they will discuss over 3,000 pages of documents.

The NTSB released hundreds of documents today, April 27, on their website relating to the tragedy, including meteorologist reports of the storms that played a role in the sinking of the duck boat.

According to a report from April 22, it seems the U.S. Coast Guard agrees that canopies and side curtains should be removed on modern duck boats.

You can download the Coast Guard’s interview here.Coast Guard interview

Board members are expected to meet virtually tomorrow to come to a final decision as to a probable cause.

Here are a few of the documents that will be discussed at the meeting:

A study of the hard drives found from the boatDownload
A video study of the incidentDownload
The interview with the captain of the duck boatDownload

To see more of the files to be reviewed in the meeting, click here.

KOLR10 and Ozarks FOX will have full coverage tomorrow, April 28. Tune in to hear the details.

Pictures from the different files:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now