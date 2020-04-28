Board members meeting to decide on probable cause of the duck boat tragedy

BRANSON, Mo. — We will soon know the probable cause behind the sinking of the duck boat on table rock lake back in July of 2018.

The national transportation safety board is meeting at 8:30 a.m. on April 28 where they will discuss over 3,000 pages of documents.

The NTSB released hundreds of documents today, April 27, on their website relating to the tragedy, including meteorologist reports of the storms that played a role in the sinking of the duck boat.

According to a report from April 22, it seems the U.S. Coast Guard agrees that canopies and side curtains should be removed on modern duck boats.

Board members are expected to meet virtually tomorrow to come to a final decision as to a probable cause.

Here are a few of the documents that will be discussed at the meeting:

To see more of the files to be reviewed in the meeting, click here.

Pictures from the different files: