Board Meeting to discuss the probable cause of the fatal Duck Boat accident

FILE – In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised after it went down the evening of July 19 after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds, killing 17 people. The National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, released a “Safety Recommendation Report” on the accident. The NTSB says the Coast Guard has repeatedly ignored safety recommendations that could have made tourist duck boats safer and potentially prevented the accident. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

BRANSON, Mo.– The National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday that they will hold a board meeting on April 28, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the probable cause of the Duck Boat incident.

On July 19, 2018, an amphibious passenger vehicle sank in Branson following a horrific storm. The vehicle was carrying 29 passengers and two crew members. One crew member and 16 passengers died in the accident.

To honor social distancing guidelines the board meeting will be available to the public via webcast. The webcast will be available at http://ntsb.windrosemedia.com/.

The National Transportation Safety Board says they issued a Safety Recommendation Report MSR-19-01, Nov. 13, 2019, calling for sufficient reserve buoyancy, and improved emergency egress on DUKW amphibious passenger vessels.