Board Meeting to discuss the probable cause of the fatal Duck Boat accident

BRANSON, Mo.– The National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday that they will hold a board meeting on April 28, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the probable cause of the Duck Boat incident.
On July 19, 2018, an amphibious passenger vehicle sank in Branson following a horrific storm. The vehicle was carrying 29 passengers and two crew members. One crew member and 16 passengers died in the accident.
To honor social distancing guidelines the board meeting will be available to the public via webcast. The webcast will be available at http://ntsb.windrosemedia.com/.
The National Transportation Safety Board says they issued a Safety Recommendation Report MSR-19-01, Nov. 13, 2019, calling for sufficient reserve buoyancy, and improved emergency egress on DUKW amphibious passenger vessels.