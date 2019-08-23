Blunt visits local women’s small business conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) was in Springfield today to give the closing remarks at the SCORE E3 Women’s Conference.

SCORE is a part of the Small Business Administration, doing workshops, one-on-one’s and conferences to help small businesses grow.

“Most jobs are started by small business,” said Blunt. “Not every small business makes it every time but the end of that process usually everybody who’s willing to stick with it, figures out how to either make their business or the business that they discover while they’re being an entrepreneur work. “

One of the conference’s attendee’s, Jessie Hughey, says Blunt’s presence at the conference was important in supporting small business.

“Honestly it’s nice to show that the state and the government and the community is truly behind small business owners and I think that’s what truly shows by him being here,” Hughey said. “There is a huge concept that women supporting women is needed.

“It’s how we grow; it’s how we support each other and honestly women are minorities in businesses so it’s honestly a way to help grow that and show that support.”

Blunt’s closing remarks covered a wide range of topics including small business, mental health and gun regulation.