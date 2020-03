(Missourinet)– Senator Roy Blunt says funding help is on the way for the national response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Blunt is chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies told fellow senators the coronavirus emergency funding bill is expected to be introduced shortly. He urged Congress to quickly approve emergency funding to ensure the government has the resources needed to continue coronavirus response efforts.