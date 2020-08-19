Blue Eye Schools to provide students with free meals this year

BLUE EYE, MO- On Thursday, Aug. 13, the district announced that they will be covering the expense for students’ breakfast and lunch for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We know families are hurt and kids are hurting because of that”, said Doug Arnold, Superintendent of Blue Eye Schools.

Arnold added that the school district is requesting all parents fill out the free and reduced lunch application, regardless of whether they believe they qualify because the completion of the application will help the school receive state grants.

“As well as federal dollars are tied to that free and reduced lunch rate, so we still ask everybody to fill it out, even if you think you don’t qualify.”

Kayla Turner is a 3rd grade teacher at Blue Eye Elementary, and has her two sons in the school district. She believes this will help more kids and parents than the free and reduced lunch program. She says many parents don’t want to apply and admit they are struggling to provide. “I think for some people it is a pride thing if they can’t afford it, but don’t want it to look like that, but now they just don’t have to worry about that.”