SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The second of two blood drives to honor first responders will be held Friday, March 18 at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) Donor Center in Springfield.

Aaron Pearson was shot in the face while on the job in January of 2015. He required 20 transfusions of blood during his surgery and recovery. After this incident, the Pearson family has become advocates for blood donation. 2022 will mark the 5th Aaron Pearson Blood Drive.

Successful donors will receive a T-shirt, a quarter-zip long-sleeved pullover, and a voucher for free queso from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.

The CBCO’s Springfield Donor Center is at Campbell Avenue and Plainview Road. Donation hours are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.