Blood drive raising money for SPD Officer Chris Walsh and others killed in March shooting kicks off

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A blood drive aiming to help the families of four people killed in a Springfield shooting in March kicked off Tuesday.
Officer Christopher Walsh and three others were tragically killed when a gunman opened fire in a gas station on East Chestnut Expressway.
Six months later, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is honoring their memory by donating $5 from every blood donation until Thursday at 6 p.m.
Related stories:
- SPD escorts daughter of fallen officer to school
- Timeline: shots fired calls leading up to the shooting that killed an SPD officer
- One officer, four others dead after Springfield shooting, two others injured
- FULL BRIEFING: Springfield police chief Paul Williams press briefing on fatal shooting early Monday morning