Blood drive raising money for SPD Officer Chris Walsh and others killed in March shooting kicks off

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A blood drive aiming to help the families of four people killed in a Springfield shooting in March kicked off Tuesday.

Officer Christopher Walsh and three others were tragically killed when a gunman opened fire in a gas station on East Chestnut Expressway.

Six months later, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is honoring their memory by donating $5 from every blood donation until Thursday at 6 p.m.

