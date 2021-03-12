SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A blood drive in honor of four victims in a gas station shooting is happening at the Springfield Donor Center from March 15 through March 19.

Back in March 15, 2020, Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh and three other people were shot and killed at a Kum & Go store in Springfield.

“March 15, 2020 was a difficult day for our community,” said Chris Pilgrim, the media relations representative of Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO). “A mass shooting is something that almost never happens within our community, and it left our region shocked and saddened. I think this drive is an excellent way to honor those who were affected by the tragedy. I know that it will help patients right now in our area hospitals. I can think of no better tribute to the victims and their families than through this act of love that is blood donation.”

CBCOsaid the goal of Unite Springfield Blood Drive is to honor the victims by gathering blood for the sick and injured.

Sheri Walsh, the widow of Officer Walsh who was killed in the line of duty, said the blood drive will be good for the people of Springfield.

“As a member of this close-knit community, seeing neighbors come together selflessly encourages healing,” Sheri said. “I’m honored that CBCO donors are stepping up to honor the lives lost in such a beautiful, forward-looking event.”

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 6 p.m. each day at 220 W. Plainview Road.

Successful donors will get a special Unite Springfield T-shirt and a voucher good for a free order of queso from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.

Those interested in donating are asked to make an appointment on CBCO’s website.