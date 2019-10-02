Blood drive helps local teen fight rare disorder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missourians are donating blood to help save the life of one Springfield High-schooler.

Eli Applegate suffers from severe aplastic anemia which is when your bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells for circulation.

He was diagnosed in late July.

CoxHealth urgent care tested his blood levels and they were dangerously low. Applegate now needs blood transfusions every day.

He is cautiously optimistic about his current progress but his mom is proud of him.

Eli Applegate said, “They said that we should see results by the end of October, like for sure, I’m kinda seeing results now but I don’t wanna get too hopeful. But I hope that this is at least better by at least next year, July. It should be I hope.”

The blood drive is happening on October 2, 2019, till 6 p.m at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

This is a developing story.