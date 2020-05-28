Blood donations, locally and nationally, are critically low

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The effects of the pandemic have made it difficult for blood banks to receive donations.
Both the American Red Cross and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) are asking people to come forward and donate in a time where demand is increasing and supply is low.
The CBCO are responsible for supplying all units of blood to more than 40 area hospitals.
Executive Director of CBCO Anthony Roberts says that their blood supply was substantial prior to the pandemic, but it’s effects have prevented their usual methods to mobilize, and gather donations.
Currently, they have about a 1-2 day supply, and they generally like to have about a 3-5 day supply.
“Since the pandemic started at the end of March, we’ve had about 230 mobile drives canceled, to the tune of about 7,500 units, which is about 30-40 percent of our supply that we would normally have over those 3-4 months,” Roberts says.
Now, the 40+ hospitals they are the sole providers for are starting to need that blood with more elective surgeries being performed, and more restrictions easing as a result of COVID-19.
“On any given day, we need to collect in the 200-220 unit range, and we’re only hitting about 160-180,” says Roberts.
On a national scope, The American Red Cross provides about 42% of the nation’s blood supply according to SWMO Director Stacy Burks. She says in recent weeks, hospital demand increase by 30% across the US.
“The American Red Cross has issued an urgent appeal for blood donors today. What we’re seeing is as restrictions from COVID-19 begin to be lifted, we’re seeing hospitals resume their elective surgeries, and people are getting out more. So, with that comes the additional need for more blood units across the nation’s blood supply,” Burks says.
Burks urges donors to give often if possible.
“Blood products cannot be manufactured and red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation. This makes it so important for people to take an hour out of their time to help us ensure that the blood supply is stable and there when patients are in need,” Burks says.
To donate to CBCO, they will be having mobile blood drives at various locations.
To donate to the national supply, which is down about 30%, you can do that through the American Red Cross locations.
