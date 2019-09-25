Blood donation saved newborns life

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– About one in seven people entering a hospital will need blood, a single blood donation can save three of those lives.

Blood can not be made so donations are the only way to give blood to those who need it.

Donated blood was on the shelves, ready for doctors to use when in an instant the calm birth Jessica Bowers had hoped for turned into chaos due to a rare condition called velamentous cord insertion

Jessica Bower who’s son received life-saving blood donation said, “It’s amazing to think about how far he has come and how far we’ve come as a family and we do think back on that time. And even though it was extremely traumatic we are so thankful to know that our community was behind us. That we had the resources that we needed we had the blood that Joshua needed so that he could survive because without it we would be telling a very different story and I’m not sure where we would be right now.”

