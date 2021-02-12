Blood donation recipient thanks a few of the donors for saving his life

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A consistent blood donor to the Community Blood Foundation of the Ozarks (CBCO) became a receiver of blood donations from the non-profit.

Sid McConnell required a quadruple bypass surgery at the end of 2020 and needed seven blood transfusions.

After McConnell wrote letters thanking his donors he got to meet two of the four people who helped save his life.

James Isaacs and Matt Eaves, the donors, were happy to help.

“It’s kind of on the heart a little more too, because my dad had heart issues and surguries all through his adult life,” said Eaves. “And there were blood donors that helped him, did the right thing in that regard so it makes me feel better about the kind of stuff we’re doing here.”

CBCO declared a state of emergency on Thursday, Feb. 10, due to a low amount of blood supply. The Springfield Donor Center is hosting an emergency blood drive over the weekend to combat the non-profit’s need for blood.