Blood donation guidelines change, allows several with deferrals to donate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Blood donors will have to follow new federal guidelines when giving blood at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO).

The FDA guidance changes will allow “thousands of individuals” to donate who were previously could not.

Donors will only have to wait three months instead of 12 months in several donor categories, including:

Travel by individuals who have never lived in a malarial endemic area but have traveled to such an area.

Individuals who have used non-prescription injectable drugs.

Individuals who have received a blood transfusion.

Men who have had sex with other men during the past year.

Accidental contact with another individual’s blood, such as through a needle stick.

Receiving a tattoo, ear or body piercing not from a state-regulated establishment.

History of syphilis or gonorrhea, or sex with someone in these categories.

“We are always in favor of adding more potential blood donors if it can be done in a safe and effective way,” said Anthony Roberts, CBCO executive director. “The timing of these changes is excellent as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. I know that many blood donors who have been turned away previously are eager to continue to save lives. I hope they will get in touch with us to see how they can become eligible to give again.”

Those who were given a permanent or 12-month deferral by CBCO are asked to complete a Donor Eligibility Inquiry Form online.