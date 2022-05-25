SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks announced Wednesday that it had sent blood to help the victims of a shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday afternoon. Police shot and killed the gunman after they busted into the classroom where he barricaded himself.

This is CBCO’s on-call week as a partner in the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps. The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) is a network of community blood centers that are ready to respond to mass needs for blood products when a tragedy happens.

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific events that unfolded on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” said Anthony Roberts, Executive Director of CBCO in a news release. “In addition to our thoughts, prayers, and condolences, CBCO is sending blood products to assist the victims of this senseless tragedy. CBCO was able to respond quickly to the region’s call for help through our partnership with Blood Emergency Readiness Corps and the support of our valued blood donors here in the Ozarks.”

CBCO said it was able to respond to the need in Uvalde, Texas because of donors in the Springfield area who gave blood over the past few weeks.

“Your donations made it possible for us to answer the call when it came,” said Michelle Teter, Media Relations Representative for CBCO via a news release. “We always want to stand ready for not only emergency situations but also for our patients who depend on lifesaving blood every day. As we enter a holiday weekend and the summer season when blood donations typically decline, we are calling on all blood donors, especially those with type O Negative blood, to help replenish the local blood supply and be prepared for any other emergency that might arise.”

If you would like to find a nearby blood drive or make an appointment to give to CBCO, which supplies blood products to 44 healthcare facilities in the Springfield area, check CBCO’s website.