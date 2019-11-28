Blood center offers a movie in exchange for a blood donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s movie mania at Community Blood Center of The Ozarks.

In exchange for donating blood at the Springfield Donor Center today, donors received one free movie voucher from Fandango.

Anthony Roberts is the executive director of Community Blood Center of The Ozarks, says this time of year with all the shopping and traveling makes it difficult to get donors in the door.

So to keep the blood reserve stocked, the center offers incentives like movie mania.

“Our reserves through the holidays are generally tight,” Roberts said. “Specifically in our O negative and A negative blood types. We’re always in the need for those, as well as AB plasma.”

If you donate to the Community Blood Center of The Ozarks anytime during December or January, you’ll receive a free long-sleeved t-shirt that says ‘every tomorrow needs a donor today.’