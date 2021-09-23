STOCKTON, Mo. – The town of Stockton celebrated its annual Black Walnut Festival Thursday.
The event has a big impact on the community, with over 130 vendors and several events throughout the week.
“We’ve got a carnival, we have a parade on Saturday, we have different varieties and genres of music throughout the day. Some larger bands, we have a queen contest on Saturday, crown them on Saturday night, we have booths and vendors, from food to quilts or hand towels, handmade things, toys for the kids, we literally have it all,” says Maranda Spangler a member of Stockton lake Sertoma club.
The Stockton Sertoma Club has about 30 members and each member is assigned to take care of a certain area of the festival, such as sponsorship, advertising, scheduling bands and vendors, making t-shirts, and collecting money.
All proceeds from the festival go to youth in the community, including the school district, and the festival brings an economic boost to the town.
“They’re getting gas, they’re getting sodas on their way through, they may not be interested in all the festival food, maybe they’ve had their fill, and they’re going to eat somewhere else. Maybe they’re staying in town. Maybe they’re staying with friends. Lots of reunions happen around this time. A lot of class reunions from our high school,” says Spangler.