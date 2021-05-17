Black Oak Amphitheater will reopen after five years of silence

LAMPE, Mo. — The magic of music is returning to the Black Oak Amphitheater after being closed for five years.

The original plan was for Black Oak Amphitheater to open in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down touring and large events. Phil Potter, the general manager of Black Oak, said he believes this is the right time to reopen.

“People are ready to get out,” said Potter. “People have been cooped up for a year. People know this amphitheater has been sitting out here, a jewel in the middle of the area.”

Potter explained the Black Oak staff will take as many precautions as possible and he is communicating with the Health Department to make sure everyone stays safe.

The first show will be Friday, May 28, and the “Hair Ball” will be bringing a theatrical tribute to 80’s music.