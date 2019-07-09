Black bear sightings in Missouri have increased over the years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Department Of Conservation is inviting the public to learn more about the species in an open house event Tuesday evening.

The open house will include information on MDC research projects, management plans, how to handle conflicts with black bears and more.

The meeting will be at the Springfield Nature Center from 6 to 8 p.m. and is for anyone 10 years of age or older.

Black bears are currently a protected species in Missouri with estimates of around 350 in the state.