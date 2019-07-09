Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Black bear sightings in Missouri have increased over the years

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Department Of Conservation is inviting the public to learn more about the species in an open house event Tuesday evening.

The open house will include information on MDC research projects, management plans, how to handle conflicts with black bears and more.

The meeting will be at the Springfield Nature Center from 6 to 8 p.m. and is for anyone 10 years of age or older.

Black bears are currently a protected species in Missouri with estimates of around 350 in the state.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau