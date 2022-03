SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield announced today the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival will happen August 11 through the 13, 2022.

Opening night will start with a concert featuring the Emerald City Band, as well as a street party.

Events during the festival include a car and truck show, a charity bike show, a parade, and exhibits.

In 2019, the last time the event was held, more than 65,000 people attended. Organizers hope to get between 70 and 75,000 in 2022.