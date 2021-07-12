Birthplace of Route 66 Festival canceled due to COVID-19 spike

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For a second-straight year, the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield has been canceled.

The surge of COVID-19 cases led to the decision. The festival was scheduled for the weekend of August 13-14. The festival steering committee unanimously decided to host socially distanced, safe vaccination opportunities in the festival space Aug. 13-14, 2021.

“Obviously, we are very disappointed. After having to cancel the 2020 festival, we were so looking forward to 2021,” said Cora Scott, Director of Public Information & Civic Engagement for the City of Springfield and festival steering committee member. “With our region’s low vaccination rate against COVID-19, the resulting surge of infections are overwhelming our hospitals and making our community sick. We feel it is just not safe to bring tens of thousands of people from all over the world to this community for any reason.”

Car show participants who registered online with a credit card should log in to the festival’s EventBrite page and request a refund. Participants who registered with cash or a check should email springfieldroute66carshow@gmail.com to request a refund.

Festival vendors should contact Tom Mast at masterfuleventsmo@gmail.com or 417-402-9876. Exhibitors should contact Shirley Robbins at 417-773-7714. Musical acts and motorcycle show vendors and exhibitors should contact Laura Dannegger at laurad@autoinjury.com or 417-889-1400.

