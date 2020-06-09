Biracial couple in Springfield writes book about racial tension in America

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Alex and Angela Bryant have been together for 28 years. They knew each other growing up. Once they started dating everything changed.

“Everybody was a little unsettled by that,” Angela said. “We found that we oftentimes have to prove that we’re ‘cool.’ We had to just fight to have people get past the fact that we’re biracial.”

It wasn’t an easy challenge. For example, Angela recalls several times where she was pulled over with Alex, and asked if she was okay.

“Whenever I’ve been pulled over with anyone else I didn’t get that question asked of me,” Angela said.

This is an example of what the couple talks about in their new book “Let’s Start Again.” The book discusses racial ignorance and insensitivity.

“We know that there’s been pain and hurt in the black community and even in the white community,” Alex said. “We just want to see both sides come together in harmony and unity and peace and make the kind of America that we want our children to live in.”

Alex and Angela have five kids – four of them being boys. His kids constantly ask Alex if they should be worried about their safety.

“We tell our kids you’re probably going to experience some form of racism,” Alex said. “But, you know, ‘don’t let it change your heart, don’t let it make you bitter. Don’t let it cause you not to love as Jesus wants us to love.”

That’s a motto Alex and Angela follow every day. They face every possible problem using their faith-based values.

“There’s just some issues that we’re not going to agree on, and that’s okay,” Alex said. “Let’s try to understand other people, other cultures. Let’s spend time with them, ask questions.”

That’s one message the Bryant’s are trying to get across in their book: talking things out instead of fighting.

“We have to come together and talk and work some of these things out,” Alex said. “Then, there needs to be some forgiveness when people want to seek forgiveness.”

For more information, visit https://www.evangel.edu/press_releases/race-relations-bryant-lets-start-again/.