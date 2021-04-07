Billions of cicadas will emerge this summer: Will they come to Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – In the summer of 2021, multiple parts of the eastern United States will be engulfed in billions of cicadas emerging from underground. These cicadas, known as Brood X, buried themselves in 2004 and plan to come out in late May.

The Ozarks most likely won’t have many sightings. However, Field Specialist in Horticulture for the Missouri Extension, Kelly McGowan, believes we might see some in our neighboring states and borders.

“So this particular brood is kind of on everyone’s mind just because it is so large and it covers several different states. This year is definitely going to be special. So it’s certainly going to be something to look for,” says McGowan.

Parts of 15 states will hear the mating songs of males in trees, trying to attract females. The states are Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

McGowan says that we are still expecting to see our annual cicadas later this year.