Bill to decriminalize medical marijuana will go before congress

Mo. — A bill that would decriminalize medical marijuana at the federal level is set to go before congress.

The “More Act” made it out of the house judiciary committee last week.

This bill goes much deeper than decriminalizing the substance, which federally is considered a “Schedule 1” drug, the same level as heroin.

As we know, many states have passed some form of marijuana legalization whether it’s recreational or medical, but technically it’s still illegal federally. This would end that, and allow the states to have that choice without the cloud of federal law hanging over their heads…

Beyond that, there are other effects the bill would have.

The bill would expunge all previous and pending marijuana possession crimes.

It would place a 5% tax on all retail sales of marijuana

That tax would go towards many programs including job training for those convicted of marijuana-related crimes and help fund drug abuse programs.

Jay Preston, a lawyer who has helped about 10% of all the businesses for those who have applied for medical marijuana licenses in Missouri in that process, says it wouldn’t change anything for our state law, but he says it would help businesses and patients.

“By removing the federal prohibition, you really open up the banking relationships, the ability for services to be offered,” Preston said. “It also really benefits the patients, because there are a number of people who are on federal assistance or have federal housing in which they live, and many of them are scared to get cards for fear they might lose their benefits or lose their housing.”

Of course, this bill still needs to pass the House and Senate, It should be able to pass the house, but the Republican-controlled senate might be a tall task.