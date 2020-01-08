Bill requires stolen or lost firearms to be reported within 72 hours

Mo. — A new bill would require Missourians to report stolen or lost firearms within 72 hours of it being lost.

Representative-elect Rasheen Aldridge says the idea of the 72 hours is to give the gun owner time to look for the gun.

“And if they don’t, it’s a warning or could potentially be a fine of $100,” Rep. Aldridge said, “the second time, it could be a fine of $1,000, and then the third time potentially a misdemeanor.”

Representative Aldridge says this bill would help gun owners keep better track of where their firearms are.

Local gun store owners say they believe this bill would do more harm than good to most law-abiding citizens.

“Say I keep a shotgun in my hunting cabin, I only go to that hunting cabin a few months out of the year or something like that,” said Seth Gaines, manager of Cherokee Firearms, “somebody breaks into my hunting cabin, steals my shotgun, I don’t know it’s stolen for several months, am I then in violation of the law because the gun has been stolen for who knows how long?”

“Having a house that they don’t use all the time, it gets broken into, the guns are stolen, they don’t know right away,” said Zach Terhark, owner of Eagle Armory.

Representative Aldridge says the 72 hours begins after discovering the firearm is missing.

“It’s a way for individuals like myself who own a gun, to make sure that our laws are protecting our second amendment,” Rep. Aldridge said.

If the bill gets passed in the committee, it will then go to the House floor.