Bill introduced to help veterans pay for transportation to VA hospitals

Representative Vicky Hartzler has introduced a bill to help veterans pay for medical transportation to VA hospitals.

Currently, the law says the VA can only reimburse emergency medical transportation costs for trips to non VA hospitals.

Hartzler’s Bill would cover transportation costs for veterans to be transported from non VA hospitals to VA facilities after recieving emergency care.

Currently, the VA covers expenses for emergency care and related transport costs to non VA hospitals, but will not cover the patient’s transport to a VA clinic for post-emergency room care.