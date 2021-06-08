Bikers attend Southwest Missouri Tandem Weekend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — You may have seen a group of bikers riding around town the last couple of days.

42 teams of tandem bikers arrived in the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, June 3, for the Southwest Missouri Tandem Weekend.

The group had a photoshoot before its ride on Saturday morning.

Almost half of those teams are from states outside of the Ozarks traveling from as far as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

John White and his wife are coordinating the weekend.

He says this is one of the first tandem rallies in the U.S. post-covid.

“As I said, we’ve been to Wisconsin, Texas, Georgia, Alabama,” White said. “I’m like, why not ride here? So Jean and I decided to do this five or six years ago. We’ll just show off the Ozarks. And people just they love it.”

The teams rode to Fellows Lake on Friday, out to Ash Grove and Fantastic Caverns Saturday, and will wrap up Sunday morning with a ride to Strafford.