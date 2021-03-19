Big Shots Golf looking to fill over 100 positions at hiring event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Job Center and the Big Shots Golf are teaming up for an all-day hiring event on March 26.

Job seekers can visit the Missouri Job Center located on 2900 East Sunshine from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, job seekers must fill out an online application and make an appointment before the interview.

Big Shots Golf has 120 positions available, including food service, hospitality, caddies, and golf maintenance personnel. To apply for a job at Big Shots Golf click here.

Applicants will have their temperature scanned and face masks are required at this event.

Appointments for job interviews cannot be made through the Job Center, but for those who need internet access to fill out an application, the Job Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.