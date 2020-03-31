Big changes coming soon to Glenstone and Highway 60

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Road work will soon happen at Highway 60 and Glenstone interchange.

A $22.3 million project aims to improve traffic flow along the highway.

There are several improvements laid out in the plan:

Added lanes between National andHwy 65.

Building a roundabout on Glenstone at the intersection with Nature Center Way and Republic Road.

Replacing deteriorating pavement.

The detailed plan and timeline are posted online now through April 14. Your feedback is encouraged.

If you don’t have online access, you can call MoDOT at 417-895-7600.

The project is scheduled to start in August or September of this year and wrap up by Oct. 2021.