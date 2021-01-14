Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for mentors for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As of Jan. 14, 38 kids are waiting for a mentor in their lives at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks, also called “bigs.”

Arabella Cornett just got paired up to a big after waiting for eight months. She was ecstatic when she learned she was assigned a mentor.

“I was really excited, especially whenever my best friend was there, and her mom’s name was the exact same as my big,” Cornett said, “getting a big means you get to meet someone new and have all these fun things.”

Cornett looks forward to every week she gets to spend time with her new big.

“Watch movies, go to a rollerskating rink,” said Cornett. “They had a pool, even had some animals like a donkey, and horses and then they had a dog that just loved on you. That’s all he did.”

Cornett’s mom says this is a great experience for her daughter.

“Me and my husband, I’ll be the first to admit, we are horrible at budgeting, I was never taught those skills,” said Cortney Greathouse, Cornett’s mother, “and I’m hoping she can bring some of those skills home and maybe teach mom a few things.”

And other parents agree.

“Sometimes it’s easier for them to talk to someone who’s not an adult,” said Becky Jones, a grandparent of a little, “I wanted them to have somebody that was their own, so they can make that personal connection with someone, have a friend that was just theirs, that they didn’t have to share.”

“We’re two broken parents that just want more for our kid,” Greathouse explained. “We want her to be a better person, achieve bigger goals than we did, and we need help. And that’s not always a bad thing to say.”

The CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters said they need volunteers, especially now.

“This last year, we’ve all needed extra connecting,” said Susan Mellentine, development director and interim CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Mellentine said being a big is very rewarding. said Cortney Little-Ash, a big, tells a story of when she was going to take her little to see lights at Silver Dollar City.

“You know what she was most excited about? Is that she had a hat with a little beanie on top,” said Little-Ash. “And I saw that, so I switched out hats, so I would also have a beanie. She was more excited that we were ‘matching twins’ than actually seeing the lights.”

Little-Ash said most of the time, littles just want to ask questions.

“Take a chance,” said Little-Ash. “There are so many kids that need that mentorship. Please volunteer.”

If you are interested in applying, you can watch an hour-long orientation online to see if you would be a good fit.